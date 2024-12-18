🔊 Listen to this

This novel is about the complicated lives of three generations of very strong-willed women. It is full of family drama and unpacks tons of baggage between family members, siblings and couples. It reveals how trauma experienced by one in an earlier generation can trickle down to affect others in a later generation.

The story is divided into three parts. The first part is about Lila; the second part is about Grace, Lila’s daughter; and the third part is about Zelda, Lila’s mother. Lila was raised by her abusive father who beat her regularly and had her mother committed to a mental institution when Lila was just two years old. He later told Lila and her siblings that their mother had died. They never heard anything more about her.

After college, Lila is determined to achieve success. She marries a wonderful man from a wealthy family and has three daughters. Her husband Joe, who is a loving, responsible parent, raises the girls while Lila pursues her career, ultimately becoming executive editor of “The Washington Globe.” Lila is honest about her inability to mother, but she is complementary of her children, makes sure they are well taken care of and is never cruel or abusive.

Lila’s youngest daughter, Grace, who is most like her mother, resents the fact that her mother is never at home and spends her life vying for her mother’s love and attention. As she grows older, she pulls away from her mother and becomes a successful reporter and novelist. She wonders where she came from and writes about her absent mother and the disappearance of her grandmother. Did Zelda really die, or did she just leave her family? Grace goes on a search to find out. She needs to understand her family history, hoping that she can be more accepting of her mother.

People do what they can to survive. Lila was not mother of the year, but she loved her husband and children in her own way. She was honest and unapologetic about her lack of motherly instincts. Her unconventional approach to motherhood shows that motherhood can look different to different people. I found Lila to be a likable character, whereas Zelda was harder to like. Her situation was unfortunate, but it is hard to understand the choices that she made.

I enjoy family sagas, but I did like parts of this book better than others. It got a little bogged down at times, but in the end, I found it thought-provoking and heartbreaking. I liked that it isn’t your typical mother/daughter read but presents different perspectives on motherhood. The complicated characters give readers a captivating, emotional story.

Are you destined to become like your mother? Traits are certainly passed down, but what you do with those traits is totally up to you.

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.