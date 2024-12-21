🔊 Listen to this

The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts hosted BEAT – Belew/Vai/Levin/Carey play ‘80s King Crimson on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Former King Crimson members ADRIAN BELEW and TONY LEVIN band together with guitar virtuoso STEVE VAI and explosive Tool drummer DANNY CAREY for the first time to create BEAT, a creative reinterpretation of the three iconic 80s KING CRIMSON albums – Discipline, Beat, and Three Of A Perfect Pair.

Photos Courtesy of the F.M. Kirby Center