🔊 Listen to this

Rock superstar Daughtry performed at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, Dec. 5, as part of 979X Twisted X-Mas with special guests Sleep Theory and Devour the Day. The show was presented by SLP Concerts and the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

Daughtry, one of the most visible and best-selling rock bands of the 21st century, has sold out concerts across the globe. After his high-fire run on the fifth season of American Idol, Chris Daughtry won hearts all over the country and emerged as a hitmaker in the rock genre.

Photos courtesy of the F.M. Kirby Center