The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts hosted comedian Tom Papa on Friday, Dec. 6.
According to his website, “with more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country finding success in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage. He is a regular guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and the late night TV shows.”
Photos courtesy of the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts