WILKES-BARRE — Get The Led Out returns to F.M. Kirby Center on Saturday, Dec. 28, with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the Saturday night classic rock tribute show are available at F.M. Kirby Center’s box office, website, and on ticketmaster.

From the bombastic and epic to the folksy and mystical, Get The Led Out have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live like you’ve never heard before.

Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO recreate the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album, GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. With no wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants — a high-energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart- thumping intensity!

Dubbed by the media as “The American Led Zeppelin,” Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom-if-ever heard in concert. GTLO also include a special acoustic set with Zep favorites such as “Tangerine” and “Hey Hey What Can I Do.”

Come out to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts to take a much-needed mental break between the holidays at an electrifying rock tribute show right in Wilkes-Barre.