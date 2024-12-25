🔊 Listen to this

STROUDSBURG — The Sherman Theater announced Patent Pending, the high-energy band from Long Island, New York, will take the stage on Saturday , Dec. 28 .

With special guests Eternal Boy and The Cellar Dwellars, this is set to be a night of unforgettable music between the holidays in Stroudsburg. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

Formed in 2001 out of Long Island, power pop-punk band Patent Pending quickly built a devoted fan base they refer to as their “Second Family.” This dedicated community spans the globe, drawn in by the band’s infectious energy and heartfelt connection to their fans.

With every show, Patent Pending proves why their followers keep coming back, creating an experience that’s as much about the community as it is about the music.

For tickets and information, visit shermantheater.com or call the Sherman Theater Box Office.