BACK MOUNTAIN

Monday Night Bingo at Northmoreland Volunteer Fire Co., 1618 Demunds Road, Centermoreland. Doors and kitchen open at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, Jan. 20. For info, call Jim at 570-520-9741. No reservation is needed.

GREATER NANTICOKE

Friends of the Mill Memorial Library book sale on Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hardcovers are $2, $1 for softcover, and 50c for children’s books. All proceeds benefit the Friends of the Mill Memorial Library. 495 East Main street, Nanticoke.

GREATER PITTSTON

Christmas Carol Concert on Dec. 29, 5 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 205 N. Main St., Pittston. Join St. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church Choir from Olyphant as they sing the Christmas carols of Eastern Europe. Concert-goers will have an opportunity to join in sing-a-long carols with the voices of parishioners from St. Michael, Pittston and St. Nicholas. There will also be a light social in the church hall after the event. Goodwill monetary offerings will also be accepted for medical supplies needed on the front line in Ukraine.

Spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit Wyoming Free Library, 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Wyoming Hose Company #2, located at 70 East 3rd St. in Wyoming. Dinner is eat-in or take-out and includes spaghetti, meatballs, sauce, salad and dessert. Tickets are $12 and available at the library. Those interested in supporting the Little Library with the Big Heart are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance.

Wyoming Free Library is hosting a raffle drawing for more than 20 LEGO kits valued between $16 and $300. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the library for $25 through Jan. 27 and give the purchaser multiple chances to win. Drawings begin on Jan. 28. Proceeds will benefit the library’s many children’s programs.

WILKES-BARRE

The Osterhout Library’s December activities include all Christmas books in Carr’s Corner being $1 all month long, and a buy-one-get-one-free sale happening on Saturday, Dec. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Central Branch.

The Osterhout Library’s January Activities include all trade books (large paperback fiction) being on sale for $1 all month long. The buy-one-get-one-free sale will be on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

GAR High School Class of 1952 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Cafe Piazza, 311 Market St., Kingston, PA (first floor).

KINGSTON/WEST SIDE

Mayrutz Run and Hanukkah festivities, 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 29. Runners will light the way from Wilkes-Barre to Kingston, where the community will gather for a festive Hanukkah celebration, complete with a menorah lighting, singing, hot chocolate and treats. We look forward to celebrating Hanukkah with the entire community. Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to gather, give thanks, and enjoy the magic of the season! For more information, contact Barbara Sugarman at 570-824-4646 or email b.sugarman@nepajca.org. For information or to run in the Mayrutz Run contact Crystal Wright at c.wright@nepajca.org.

Journaling and Meditation at The Hoyt Library, Saturday, Jan. 4 and Saturday, Jan 18, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Journals and light refreshments will be provided. Call 570-287-2013 to register.

Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 644, Swoyersville, will hold a Homemade Chili Sale 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 12 at the Post. Stop in and enjoy a bowl of homemade chili along with a cold beverage. Eat in or take out available while supplies last.

January’s First Virtual Author Event at The Hoyt Library on Jan. 15, 7 p.m., with acclaimed author TJ Klune. Join us for a new magical adventure th a dazzling presentation. Register for this event at https:/libraryc.org/hoytlibrary.

January’s Second Virtual Author Event at The Hoyt Library on Jan. 23, 2 p.m., with esteemed author Amanda Montell. Join us virtually for razor-sharp chapters that delve into the cornucopia of cognitive biases and more. https:/libraryc.org/hoytlibrary.

January’s Third Virtual Author Event at The Hoyt Library on Jan. 28, 1 p.m., with vice president of The Gernert Company and literary agent Seth Fishman. The presentation will go over the entire book publication process as it relates to publishers, agents and more. https:/libraryc.org/hoytlibrary.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY [Old Forge, Olyphant