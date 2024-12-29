🔊 Listen to this

As 2024 comes to a close, we reflect on a year of remarkable growth and positive change, made possible through the collective efforts of our community, partners, and supporters. At the heart of our mission, The Luzerne Foundation works to enhance the lives of Luzerne County residents by evaluating and addressing community needs through strategic grantmaking, promoting responsible philanthropy, and connecting donors to causes that matter to them.

The Luzerne Foundation has awarded over $4,670,000 in grants and scholarships in 2024 alone. That number continues to grow as you read this article and our staff continues to process last-minute year-end requests. How is this accomplishment possible? It’s quite simple, it starts with you.

For two years, we have ended every article with “Do you want to make our community better?” The response has been enthusiastic: “Yes!” With over 450 unique funds, citizens of Luzerne County continue to find creative ways to do good in their community every day. Through our forums, giving circles, and fundholders, we can connect and create collaborations that provide essential needs to Luzerne County.

2024 Highlights

Our year began with the Rusty Flack Society’s Mid-Winter Gathering. John K. Lisman, Esq. was honored with the Door Opener Award for his instrumental work in connecting clients to The Luzerne Foundation.

In April of this year, we hosted our 2nd Annual Community Champions Dinner at the Westmoreland Club. After presenting it at our annual nonprofit forum, 30 organizations received grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000. Respected community members, businesses, and organizations were honored for their dedication to making our corner of the world a better place to live.

Our Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) completed its 11th year by awarding $22,000 to five local nonprofit organizations in May. YAC student members learn the fundamentals of philanthropy through fundraising, meeting with community leaders, volunteering, and hosting their nonprofit forum.

September was a busy month, beginning with our Flagpole Dedication Ceremony. The event was a tribute to the founders of The Luzerne Foundation as a lasting testament to their unwavering “Here for good” commitment to our community.

The Hazleton LaunchBox hosted the 3rd Annual Pasco L. Schiavo Nonprofit Forum. $160,000 in grants were awarded to charitable organizations that serve the Greater Hazleton and Weatherly areas.

Meals on Wheels received this year’s Millennium Circle Grant in November. Over 50 organizations applied, 4 were selected to present, and only 1 was awarded the $25,000 prize.

We are filled with gratitude for the incredible progress we’ve made, but our work is far from over. With your continued support, we look forward to even greater accomplishments in the years ahead, ensuring that the future we build together is one of opportunity, equity, and lasting positive change for all. Thank you for being a vital part of our journey.

Save The Dates for 2025

• Rusty Flack Society Gathering: Thursday, February 13th

• Spring Nonprofit Forum: Wednesday, April 3rd

• Community Champions Dinner: Thursday, April 10th

• The Millennium Circle Luncheon: Thursday, November 6th

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation or visit www.luzfdn.org for more information.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™