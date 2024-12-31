🔊 Listen to this

This book has been a bestseller since it came out last July and is one of the New York Times’ most notable books of 2024. Not wanting to pass over a good read, I decided to end the year with this captivating and intense novel. The story takes place in 1975 at a summer camp in the Adirondack Mountains, where two siblings who happen to be children of the camp’s wealthy owners, the Van Laars, disappear fourteen years apart.

Louise, a camp counselor, discovers that one of her campers, Barbara Van Laar is missing. Barbara is not just any 13-year-old — she is the daughter of the camp owners who live on an adjoining estate. This also isn’t the first time a Van Laar child has disappeared. Fourteen years ago, Barbara’s older brother “Bear” also vanished and was never found. Is it a tragic coincidence that two children from the same privileged family disappeared or is something more sinister going on?

Barbara chose to live at camp that summer to escape her dysfunctional family. Her mother, Alice is addicted to both pills and alcohol. She hasn’t been the same since Bear vanished and can’t be a loving mother to her daughter. Barbara’s father, Peter is an authoritarian and working alcoholic, who considers social appearances and business connections more important than showing affection to his family.

There are multiple characters, scenarios and suspects. The timeline alternates between 1961, when Bear disappeared, and 1975, when Barbara vanished. Readers need to pay attention to learn about the characters and pick up on clues. The multilayered novel has multidimensional characters who are complex and flawed. Each of their stories are impactful. One of the more likable characters is a young female investigator trying to prove her worth to her all-male comrades.

Family dynamics, social hierarchy and the status of women are all issues in this novel, making it a powerful read, but not an easy read. I had to stop and review what was happening every now and then to keep everything straight. The conclusion is surprising, but I was satisfied with it. If you haven’t read this book yet, give it a try in the new year. Don’t let it spoil any happy memories that you might have of summer camp.

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.