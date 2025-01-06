🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Get The Led Out returned to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Dec. 28.

From the bombastic and epic to the folksy and mystical, Get The Led Out have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live like you’ve never heard before.

To learn about upcoming shows at the Kirby Center, visit kirbycenter.org/shows.

Photos courtesy of the F.M. Kirby Center