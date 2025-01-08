🔊 Listen to this

Students from Wilkes-Barre Academy spent the day on Sunday, Dec. 8 spreading holiday cheer through the “Gift Of Song” community service project founded and organized by their music teacher, Amanda Sullick. Students visited an assisted living facility, sang or played a favorite holiday song on piano and brought a wrapped gift to give to a resident after their song. Each resident not only received the gift of music, but an actual Christmas gift as well. The students enjoyed sharing their love of music with the residents and lit up when they saw the reactions from the residents as they received their Christmas gifts.