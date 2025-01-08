🔊 Listen to this

Hazleton Rotary held a new member induction at a special meeting on Dec. 11 at Booty’s Place, Hazleton.

Past president Pat Ward called the meeting to order. President Alan Whitaker welcomed everyone and thanked Kathie Oh for organizing the event.

Paul Harris Awards were presented by president-elect Joan Buffington and vice president Paul Oswald to Mark Ondishin, Michelle Genetti, Tim Genetti (4th) and Nina Bonus.

Dave Palmer, District Polio Plus Chair, presented Tim Genetti with a Polio Plus Society Pin, which is given to recognize Rotarians who commit to End Polio by giving a recurring $100 donation each year. Any Rotarian can join by simply filling out an application which Hazleton Rotary can provide to any interested member.

Rotary District 7410 Governor Bill Skinner inducted the following new members: Craig Bonham, Melissa Boham, Kevin Brobst, Peggy Durako, Michael Gaizick, Michael Larocca, Dishmey Lissett, John Niles, Michael Screenock and Laura Stancu.

District Governor Elect Tim Genetti introduced the group to the “ABCs of Rotary.”

“New members are encouraged to take advantage of their club membership and become active participants in meetings, fundraisers and special events, as well as enjoying club social activities.” said Whitaker. “Congratulations and welcome to our new members! I’m so excited for our club and the growing potential to do more great things.”