PLAINS TWP. — The Plains Rotary held its 75th annual Christmas party for special needs children last month at The Woodlands Inn.

The Rotarians treated their guests to dinner and entertainment by strolling minstrels. Santa gave each child a special gift, which was the highlight of the evening. As the families were leaving, they were given a gift bag filled with treats and a Christmas ham.

If you are interested in learning more about the Plains Rotary, feel free to stop by their next meeting. Plains Rotary meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at The Woodlands Inn. Rotary membership is open to anyone interested in helping the local community and communities around the world. For information, email PlainsRotary@gmail.com.