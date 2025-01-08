Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Michael Kostrobala, principal of Ross Elementary, announced the following students made the honor roll for the first marking period.
Kendall Allen
Matthew Badman
Virginia Butler
Layla Comparetta
Annabelle Gardinier
Carson Guenther
Landon Hoprich
Bryn Jarnot
Khloe Konopinski
Mia Kyttle
Chase Maciejczak
Cedric Miller
Benjamin Nevel
Gabrielle Paull
Addisyn Peiffer
Cynthia Peiffer
Abriana Pockevich
Juliana Pockevich
Lance Sharkus
Atticus Smyda
Noah Swartz
Mia Teixeira
Ione Ungureit
Lukas Waitword