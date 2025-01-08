🔊 Listen to this

Michael Kostrobala, principal of Ross Elementary, announced the following students made the honor roll for the first marking period.

Kendall Allen

Matthew Badman

Virginia Butler

Layla Comparetta

Annabelle Gardinier

Carson Guenther

Landon Hoprich

Bryn Jarnot

Khloe Konopinski

Mia Kyttle

Chase Maciejczak

Cedric Miller

Benjamin Nevel

Gabrielle Paull

Addisyn Peiffer

Cynthia Peiffer

Abriana Pockevich

Juliana Pockevich

Lance Sharkus

Atticus Smyda

Noah Swartz

Mia Teixeira

Ione Ungureit

Lukas Waitword