“The Truth About the Devlins”

By: Lisa Scottoline

Rating: 4/5

Lisa Scottoline is a former lawyer and a popular author of 36 novels. This book came out last spring and is about a prominent family of lawyers who own their own law firm in Philadelphia. Both parents, oldest son John and daughter Gabby, are close-knit and respected lawyers. The youngest son, T.J., is the black sheep of the family. Not only is he not a lawyer, but he is a recovering alcoholic and spent time both in rehab and in prison. He is presently working as an investigator for his family’s firm. When faced with adversity, how far is this family willing to go to protect themselves and their firm’s reputation?

John, “the golden boy” is actually greedy and very competitive. He can’t wait for his father to retire so he can take over the firm. He has never been particularly sympathetic with his brother’s problems so T.J. is shocked when John takes him aside and confesses to him that he may have accidentally killed a client. The client was an accountant, who John accused of embezzlement. Well, John’s story doesn’t pan out, but the accountant’s body did show up the next day in his car with a bullet in his head. T.J. wants to know what really happened. He jumps at the chance to prove his worth to his family and gain acceptance from his father. In no time, T.J. finds himself entangled in a lethal web of deception and murder. As he struggles with his own demons, he is committed to fighting for his family even though what he finds could destroy them.

T.J. is being followed by unknown vehicles, his house is hot-wired, and he is trying to attend AA meetings along the way. In addition, he is helping his sister Gabby with a pro bono case where she is trying to get justice for prisoners who were given experimental medications by pharmaceutical companies, resulting in many of them becoming sick with terminal diseases. This by the way, actually did take place in some Philadelphia prisons in the late 50’s and early 70’s. T.J. is balancing both cases and uncovers disturbing secrets and lies concerning his family’s firm. Will the truth keep them together or tear them apart?

T.J. is absolutely my favorite character. He is relatable and has a big heart. He even adopts the dead man’s cat, Mango, who has diabetes. I felt sad by the way his family treated him at times. He faces his past mistakes with determination and moral strength, playing a major role in bringing the story to a surprising yet satisfying conclusion.

This book balances mystery and family drama. It is a fast, enjoyable read for a cold winter’s day.

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.