Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Kevin Seyer, principal, announced the following sixth-grade students achieved principal’s honors at Fairview Elementary School for the first quarter of the 2024-2025 school year.
The Crestwood School District Elementary Honor Roll (sixth grade) reflects that the student has attained an A in all courses offered. Inclusive are English Language Arts, Math, Social Studies and Science.
Honorees include:
Hayden Au
Vienna Deluca
Emily Fritz
Mia Giordano
Olivia Henning
Riley Iracki
Gavin Jones
Ava Radjavitch
Kayla Stec
Emma Woolbert