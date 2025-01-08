🔊 Listen to this

Kevin Seyer, principal, announced the following sixth-grade students achieved principal’s honors at Fairview Elementary School for the first quarter of the 2024-2025 school year.

The Crestwood School District Elementary Honor Roll (sixth grade) reflects that the student has attained an A in all courses offered. Inclusive are English Language Arts, Math, Social Studies and Science.

Honorees include:

Hayden Au

Vienna Deluca

Emily Fritz

Mia Giordano

Olivia Henning

Riley Iracki

Gavin Jones

Ava Radjavitch

Kayla Stec

Emma Woolbert