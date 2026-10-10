Members of the community carry St. Michael the Archangel through the streets to celebrate his arrival on his Feast Day in Mexico.

The views from a balcony restaurant in the center of Mexico City were exquisite. The center of Mexico City is a hub for concerts, events, and culture.

Fireworks celebrate the arrival of St. Michael in Morelos, Mexico, last week.

Tepoztlán is a magical town near Mexico City, which Mike and Oscar visited with family last week.

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I am fresh off a week in Mexico and feeling very grateful for the trip.

Oscar and I took time to visit Mexico City, then went to his home state of Morelos, to explore Mexico at its finest.

Outside of the big city, you can see the true heart and soul of Mexico City, as I wrote about in the past.

Mexico City is a major metropolitan area, with more than 20 million people living there. It’s much bigger than New York City, which I never realized until recently.

While there, we took in a soccer game at Estadio Banorte, the major stadium. While they don’t watch football much in the country, soccer is the massive sport and the community cheers on their favorite teams passionately.

We were fortunate to eat at an amazing restaurant called RosaNegra Polanco in a classy section of the city. The staff knew our one-year wedding anniversary was approaching and made sure to bring out special sparklers and music to celebrate.

The Latin American cuisine restaurant specialized in seafood and steaks from all over, although we both enjoyed pasta and a rich chocolate and vanilla dessert.

When we went into Morelos, we spent time in a few different towns.

One town we stayed two nights was where the Feast of St. Michael was celebrated.

The town came alive with fireworks, a parade, concessions, religious services, and more. The streets were lined with people, music, dancers, and flowers.

It was truly aww-inspiring to see the whole community come together to honor the patron saint.

Small towns like these are united. The people love each other, and it’s evident in the way they turn out and work hard on days like this.

One man spoke to me saying he knows America is a wealthier country, but that the people of his town are happy, despite the different economic climate.

I understood what he meant and appreciated his words. He sat on the parade route watching St. Michael the Archangel carried through the streets with great pride.

Other highlights included a visit to the center of Mexico City. It has one of the largest public squares in the world and is known for national celebrations, concerts and cultural events.

We ate at Balcon del Zocalo, a fabulous rooftop restaurant with impressive views.

Eating there with some of our family was very special as we made memories we’ll remember forever.

I felt very grateful and glad to spend these days amid Mexican culture.

We were welcomed into so many homes during our travels, and we consistently heard the phrase “Mi casa es su casa.”

That means “My home is your home.”

We felt the love and the warmth all around Mexico.