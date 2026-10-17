New England having a year, but there’s fall foliage elsewhere, too

Autumn-colored foliage in Berkshire County serves as backdrop where Krish Panwala practices soccer with his Wildcat teammates Monday in Lee, Mass.

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CONCORD, N.H. — Kyle Cotner knew nothing about fall foliage when he trolled his White House colleagues in 2007, telling them he was an expert despite having grown up in Florida.

When autumn rolled around, he kept up the bit, sending out weekly newsletters with foliage statistics and information to a handful of co-workers. Today, he has mastered complex mapping systems, calls himself “Leaf Daddy” and owns The Foliage Report, a website that tracks fall color from coast to coast.

Thus, he was speaking with actual authority last week when he said 2026 has been a spectacular year for foliage in New England.

“I’ve been doing this for almost 20 years, and this is the best I’ve seen of New England in that time,” he said. “2020 was a very good year, but this one seems elite to me.”

New England had adequate rain through the spring and summer, plus warm days and cool nights heading into fall, but that wasn’t the case elsewhere, he said.

Extreme drought conditions stressed trees in Colorado, for example, leading to a quick and lackluster foliage season. Aspens in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho aren’t as golden this year, he said. But Utah is a bright spot.

“They got enough rainfall in that area,” he said. “You basically want an average amount of precipitation to really bring out the most majestic and colorful leaves.”

The last supper for trees

Fall foliage is all about trees preparing for winter, according to experts at the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension.

Leaves exist to provide food for the tree. They absorb sunlight through a green pigment called chlorophyll, and that energy is used to convert water and carbon dioxide from the air into glucose, a type of sugar. As days shorten, the tree stops making food, allowing orange and yellow pigments that have been there all along to be unmasked. When sunny days are followed by cold nights, sugars get trapped in leaves, producing red pigments.

Eventually, the layer of cells between a twig and a leaf weakens, allowing leaves to be blown down during wind and rain. The timing varies widely by location. According to Cotner’s research, foliage season starts in Alaska in mid-August and ends in Florida in late December. Hawaii is the only U.S. state without fall foliage, he said.

Creating great memories

In Rochester Hills, Michigan, the leaves were changing colors at Yates Cider Mill, which has been in business since 1863.

“Fall is our lifeblood,” said Jared Titus, general manager of the mill. “It’s not only how we sustain as a business, but it’s also just our passion. Apples are what we do here.”

Patrons were taking in a trail, drinking cider and enjoying doughnuts and other apple goodies.

“It just makes incredible memories for people,” Titus said.

It’s “Fritter Friday” at the mill, he added. “They’re about as big as your face and just incredible.”

Stopping under a dazzling canopy

Vineet Madan stopped below a vibrant tree canopy along Seattle’s Green Lake to take photos of his 5 and 10-year-old children. The children pointed up toward the mix of yellow, green and red leaves as they stood smiling next to the water.

“I enjoy photography in general and the colors, the diversity you get and of course the end of the day family moments,” he said.

Madan, who took the day off from work to be with his children and wife, comes from a very warm part of India and then moved to a very cold place. He said he’s enjoying Seattle’s more “mellow” climate and photographing its fall colors.

“With photography, if you have colors, it actually kind of pops,” he said. “Being able to do these fall colors in a nice weather outside is like cherry on the top.”

Leaf peepers love the colors

In Woodstock, Vermont, Osama Alshamrani from Saudi Arabia didn’t expect such beautiful scenery.

“There’s so many colors,” he said Friday. “I’ve been getting a lot of messages from my family back home and telling me, ‘Is this real? Oh, this is AI.’ I was like, ‘No, this is actually real.’ ‘’

He said he particularly enjoyed seeing the burgundy-colored leaves.

It also was the first trip to the area for Jasmine and Larry Londer, from Dallas, Georgia, who went on a hike with goats.

“That was super fun,” Jasmine Londer said.

Her husband said, “The golds here are like so much brighter than what we get in Georgia.”

For Kirk Giglio, leaf peeping provides an escape from his day job as a nurse in a cardiac and stroke unit at a Connecticut hospital. A photographer who frequently chases storms as well, he is used to studying maps and forecasts, and was hopeful by early September that this would be a good year. A recent trip to Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont with his fiancee confirmed it.

“I was just really kind of blown away,” he said, describing sunrise hikes and fog lifting to reveal vibrant colors in New Hampshire’s Crawford Notch and elsewhere. Though some spots were packed with tourists, he still found plenty of secluded and stunning scenery.

“The more I travel, the more I realize how much we take for granted up here,” he said.