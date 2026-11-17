From left, Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, president and CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce; Dr. David Lucchino; Dr. Peter Casterline; Dr. Charlotte Casterline; Jeremy Popiel, president and CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA; and Jim Thomas, the YMCA’s director of culture and philanthropy, cut the ribbon at a ceremony honoring the Casterlines’ military service. The couple’s generosity built the Charlotte L. Casterline M.D. YMCA Early Learning Center in Forty Fort, which opened in 2021. The ceremony included a flag raising and the unveiling of a marker commemorating their service, made possible by Lucchino, also a veteran.

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The Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA recently celebrated the military service of Dr. Peter and Dr. Charlotte Casterline with a ribbon-cutting.

The Charlotte L. Casterline M.D. YMCA Early Learning Center in Forty Fort opening in 2021, and the ribbon-cutting was for the unvieiling of a marker commemorating their service.

The marker was made possible by Dr. David Lucchino, who is also a veteran.