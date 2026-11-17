The Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA recently celebrated the military service of Dr. Peter and Dr. Charlotte Casterline with a ribbon-cutting.
The Charlotte L. Casterline M.D. YMCA Early Learning Center in Forty Fort opening in 2021, and the ribbon-cutting was for the unvieiling of a marker commemorating their service.
The marker was made possible by Dr. David Lucchino, who is also a veteran.
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