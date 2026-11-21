Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown joined Wilkes-Barre Area High School STEM students Friday as they present a letters to Santa mailbox they built for downtown Wilkes-Barre holiday events. The mailbox will be used at the annual Christmas parade and tree lighting Saturday, Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 and the Santa 5K and photos with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.
Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism.