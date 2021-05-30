🔊 Listen to this

While Memorial Day is a day to remember and honor those who lost their lives bravely fighting for our country, it also marks the unofficial start to summer cookouts. For me, it’s always been a time for family to come together. By the time Memorial Day rolls around, I rarely heat up my house by turning on the oven and opt to grill outside instead. If our mid-May heatwave wasn’t enough to spur you to dust off your grill, then the holiday weekend should be. I look forward to enjoying warm nights of patio BBQs and relaxing with friends. If you have a cookout or gathering planned for Memorial Day but have not yet planned your menu, here are some quick and easy ideas.

Menu ideas for a last-minute cookout

I love a good salad that’s packed with different ingredients paired with grilled meat or fish. I usually scan through the contents of my refrigerator and pantry to see what I already have on hand before I head to the grocery store. I like a salad that’s filled with fresh veggies, some grilled and some straight from the fridge. I typically grill corn, broccoli, asparagus, bell peppers, and carrots on foil with a bit of olive oil, salt, and pepper. To that, I usually add red onion, cucumber, tomato, and avocado to finish the salad. I arrange it all on top of lettuce mix, or if I’m feeling really creative, on top of individual grilled half romaine hearts. You can mix it up based on what’s in your pantry. Canned garbanzo beans, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, and canned artichoke hearts can enhance any salad. They’re also great tossed with orzo or pasta, feta or fresh mozzarella, and lemon vinaigrette for a heartier side dish. I serve my grilled vegetable salads with a white balsamic vinaigrette, and they make an appropriate side for any grilled main course. It’s easy to prepare and can use much of what you have on hand.

Kebabs are another go to when I’m pulling together a last-minute cookout. A handful of ingredients can result in a crowd-pleasing meal. All it takes is a protein and a few vegetables. When serving a crowd, I usually opt for chicken, because it seems to appeal to the masses. I skewer raw chicken cubes with fresh bell pepper, zucchini, squash, cherry tomato, and onion. I marinate everything for a few hours or overnight before skewering, then grill it, and voilà, I have a delicious entrée. If you’re using wooden skewers, soak them in water beforehand, so they don’t burn. The best thing about kebabs is the versatility of what you can make depending on what you think your guests would enjoy. Steak and mushroom kebabs and sweet and spicy shrimp and pineapple kebabs are other favorites of my family. Sweet chili sauce makes a perfect marinade for shrimp kebabs. No need to marinate for any length of time, just baste as they grill. Just like the salad, you can get creative with what you have on hand. As you’re grilling kebabs, remember that your grill typically doesn’t heat evenly. At least mine doesn’t so watch as some may cook faster than others.

Don’t let dessert stress you, just throw together a poke cake. This is another easy to pull together option when you’re pressed for time, and you can use what is in your pantry. We all have a cake mix laying around and it starts there. Bake the cake in a sheet pan, poke holes in it and the fun begins. Depending on the type of cake, you can pour on prepared pudding, caramel sauce, strawberry syrup or just about anything you think will go well. Best of all, your guests will love it!

Chicken Kebab Marinade

Adjust amounts to amount of kebabs you are preparing.

¼ cup olive oil

½ cup soy sauce

¼ cup honey

1 tbsp crushed garlic

Pinch of fresh ground black pepper

Combine marinade in a Ziplock and add your cut up kebab ingredients to bag. Marinate a few hours or overnight.

Oreo Poke Cake

Boxed chocolate cake mix

Jar of hot fudge topping

1 container of Cook whip

Small box of vanilla pudding mix

1 cup of milk

Crushed Oreo cookies to garnish

Prepare a chocolate cake mix according to box directions in a 9×13” inch sheet pan.

While the cake is still warm, use the back of a wooden spoon to poke holes evenly around the cake. I don’t press through to bottom, just about a third of the way down. Heat up the hot fudge until it’s able to be poured, then pour and spread onto cake so it falls in the holes. Let it cool. While cake is cooling, whip pudding mix and mild. When firm, fold in cool whip. When the cake is completely cooled, spread cool whip/pudding mix over top of cake. Sprinkle crushed Oreos over top and refrigerate until serving. I pull this out about 15 minutes before before serving.

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]