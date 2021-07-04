🔊 Listen to this

Want to be a hero at your next BBQ? Treat your guests to this pellet-grilled pulled pork recipe that my son just made. A few months ago, my son Greg purchased a Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill. He developed an interest in smoking after hearing a friend rave about the tender and delicious meats he’d made on the grill. Learning to master the art of smoking is not easy, but Greg told me that once you do, you won’t go back to regular grilling. He chose this pellet grill because of its WIFI technology that enables you to monitor and control the grill from anywhere using the Traeger App. I can’t even imagine controlling a grill from my phone, but he loves the convenience. Since he purchased the pellet grill, Greg uses it at least twice a week, experimenting with different proteins, rubs, and sauces, and we’ve been lucky enough to try several of the yummy results.

Low and slow is the name of the game when smoking with a pellet grill. It’s an indirect way of cooking, so your food is not on a direct flame. The cooking chamber is heated, where the air will circulate and heat food like an oven. The temperature settings are controlled by airflow. Your food sits on grill grates near the top of the chamber cooking slowly.

Time was one of the biggest issues Greg ran into when he started smoking. He learned that patience is key because when smoking larger cuts of meat, you can’t set a definite time to eat. You just need to start the process early. For example, he put two 9-lb pork butts on his grill at 11 pm for a lunchtime picnic the following day. They were done 15 and half hours later at 2:30 pm. The resulting flavor makes it worth the wait and his guests that day agreed. Greg told me that time is just a gauge and it’s the internal temperature that really counts. He uses a meat probe (thermometer) to test temperature for doneness. He said you also learn what done feels like. For example, when a pork butt is done your meat thermometer should slide into it like a toothpick slides into a cake.

You don’t need to turn your meat when using a pellet grill like you do with a gas grill. In fact, the less you open the grill the better. Greg prefers pellets to chunks of wood for ease of use and variety. He uses different flavors and combinations, such as mesquite, apple, hickory, maple, cherry, oak, alder, and pecan. You can purchase the pellets at various places, including Lowes and Home Depot, or even online at Amazon. You can also find an online guide to the types of proteins that work well with different pellet flavors.

Greg has experimented with many different proteins and his favorites recipes have included vodka brined salmon, brown sugar bacon bites, pulled pork, glazed ham, garlic parmesan chicken wings, meatloaf, and beer can chicken. He said fattier meats taste better cooked on the pellet grill, but that everything he’s made has been unique and delicious. He smoked our Easter ham, and it was the best ham I’ve ever tasted. His go-to on weeknights is salmon or wings because they cook much faster than larger cuts of meat.

In addition to the grill and wood pellets, there were a few more items Greg invested in to get started. He purchased a couple of meat thermometers, heat-resistant gloves, a large cutting board, spray bottles, a slicing knife, and a knife sharpener. Some pellet grills can be quite costly, but they do come in various price points. When I asked what the spray bottle was for, he said he spritzes certain meats with an apple cider vinegar and water mixture to get a better bark. I’d never heard this before, but then I researched a bit and some say that spraying down the meat slows down the cooking process, giving you more time to build up the bark, or crusty outer layer. Brisket and pork butt are great cuts for giving you a good bark.

When smoking, you can make your own rub, or a store-bought will work just as well. Greg likes Meat Church rubs and I like Bad Byron’s Butt Rub and Killer Hogs, which you can find in many grocers, as well as on Amazon. If I have the spices on hand, I’ll usually make my own. You can choose between pork shoulder and pork butt for this recipe. Pork butt is a little fattier, which we prefer. Hope you enjoy Greg’s pulled pork on the pellet grill.

Pellet Grill Pulled Pork

10 lb. Pork Shoulder or Pork Butt

1 Tbsp Salt

1 Tbsp Garlic Powder

2 Tbsp Smoked Paprika

1 ½ Tbsp Brown Sugar

1 Tsp Black Pepper

1 Tsp Onion Powder

1 Tsp Chili Powder

½ Tsp Cayenne Pepper

½ Tsp Dry Mustard

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Season well with rub on all sides of the pork. This should be plenty for a 10 lb. pork butt. Let the pork sit for an hour or two on a wire cooling rack in the refrigerator to let the rub take hold. Prepare the pellet grill for a low and slow smoke at 200℉. Apple and hickory pellets work well for this, as they complement the pork. Place the pork fat side down on the cooking grate. After 8 hours increase the temperature to 225℉. Smoke for another 7 hours or so until internal temperature reaches 190° or the probe thermometer slides in with little or no resistance. Once you turn the temperature up, you can check on the pork every couple of hours. Greg spritzed the pork with his cider vinegar and water mixture every couple of hours when he checked on it. When finished, remove the pork from the grill and rest on a cutting board covered in aluminum foil for 20 minutes before shredding. Serve with your favorite BBQ sauce. Greg usually puts out of few sauces for people to enjoy.

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]