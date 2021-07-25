‘Dinner menu is inventive and unrivaled in our area’

The garden patio at Bank + Vine, which also is where Chef Chad grows herbs and vegetables for his dishes.

Fresh, seasonal, and inventive are all words that come to mind when I think of Bank + Vine in downtown Wilkes-Barre. With a strong focus on farm-to-table and a flair for melding flavors, Chef Chad Gelso is hitting it out of the park with his unique menu.

The South Main Street restaurant has become my go-to for a leisurely Sunday brunch, where I can’t get enough of the Southern fried chicken and waffles with spicey honey glaze. The thick cut bacon and crispy potatoes with long hot and garlic aioli are also favorites.

Bank + Vine is in the historic building that was the former home of South Side Bank on the corner of South Main and Ross Streets. It was most recently the site of Le Manhattan Bistro. I’ve always loved the bright, open concept, and vaulted ceilings of this beautiful space. There’s also a small outdoor dining space at the rear of the building, which is where Chef Chad grows herbs and vegetables for his dishes, as well as limited sidewalk seating.

Chef Chad brings a wealth of culinary experience to Bank + Vine; from working in some of the best restaurants in Philadelphia, D.C., Chicago, and London, to competing on Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen. His visionary dishes are works of art.

Bank + Vine is not for the faint of heart. The dinner menu is inventive and unrivaled in our area with items such as smoked trout rillettes on house sourdough toast with green apple and sea salt; burgundy snail risotto with fennel and green butter; and roast lamb shoulder with pomegranate molasses and cucumber salad.

I’m a plain Jane eater, so I stick to the more traditional offerings, including the half roast chicken with onion farrotto, Italian sausage, and chicken jus; bacon and orzo mac & cheese; or my favorite — charcoal grilled carrots with lemon yogurt and Sicilian pistachio. I never imagined carrots could taste so good.

Googling ingredients is not uncommon for people I’ve dined with at Bank + Vine. Each dish is an explosion of flavors. My husband is a more adventurous eater and eager to try different things. That’s why Bank + Vine is one of his favorite restaurants. The cocktails are quite impressive and that’s more my area of expertise. With interesting names like Last Word, Bonnie + Clyde and The Arsonist, you can’t go wrong with any cocktail. I always start with Hummingbird Feet, a blend of Mishka Premium Vodka that has been infused with pink hummingbird pineapple in house for 3-weeks. There’s also a nice wine by the glass and bottle selection.

I always save room for dessert and Pastry Chef Kristen Fereck is the star of the dessert show at Bank + Vine. The milk chocolate budino with butterscotch caramel and house crème fraiche is a must try and was always a favorite of mine at Barbuzzo in Philadelphia. It’s rare to see it on a local menu, so don’t miss an opportunity to order it. Kristen’s desserts change seasonally and include items such as lemon meringue pie popsicle, olive oil cake with pineapple and coconut, and a selection of house made ice cream and sorbet.

The team at Bank + Vine, including General Manager Erin Crofchick, is doing a great job of keeping things fresh and interesting on the local dining scene. This includes themed dinners and other events, such as the Seafood Boil & Brews event on Wednesday, July 28. In fact, the Seafood Boil & Brews has been such a hit, they are considering expanding into August.

Also scheduled for the coming months is a Middle Eastern-themed dinner and a Boozy High Tea Saturday Brunch. You can learn more about upcoming events and view the full brunch and dinner menu at bank-vine.com. If you’re in the mood for a culinary adventure, head to Bank + Vine and you won’t be disappointed.

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]