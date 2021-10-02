Charleston, S.C., is a delight

An old cannon at The Battery, a landmark defensive seawall and promenade in Charleston, South Carolina. Named for a Civil War coastal defense artillery battery at the site, it stretches along the lower shores of the Charleston peninsula.

The Palmer House on East Battery across from the Charleston Harbor is known as the Pink Palace. The house was built in 1848 and rebuilt after the 1886 earthquake that damaged most of Charleston.

I just had the pleasure of visiting Charleston for the first time. It’s a beautiful and welcoming city filled with hospitality and charm. Streets lined with palm trees form paths to stunning churches and other historical treasures. From beautifully preserved mansions and old plantations to The Battery and White Point Garden, there’s so much to see, explore, and enjoy.

We began our South Carolina adventure in Kiawah Island, a barrier island located about 25 miles southwest of Charleston. The island is home to upscale homes and 10 miles of perfect beach flat enough to bike on. It was a great escape after a long drive. The island is actually a nature conservancy with a mix of beaches, trails, woodlands, marshes, ponds, and tidal creeks. It’s also a golf lover’s paradise, with five premier courses, including a PGA Championship course.

As my husband and I cruised down the beach and quiet streets of the island on our bikes, we noticed many different types of birds, deer, and even a few alligators. There were many signs warning of alligators near ponds and marshes. I sped up and steered clear of those areas.

After leaving Kiawah, we stopped in Angel Oak Park in Johns Island to see Angel Oak. Referred to as a “Lowcountry treasure,” Angel Oak is considered to be one of the oldest living oak trees east of the Mississippi River. It’s estimated to be in excess of 400-500 years old and covers 17,200 square feet. Many believe it’s actually 1,500 years old. Its branches reach out in all directions, with some even going back into the ground and then returning to the surface again. It was a spectacular sight.

Charleston was just a short drive away. It’s a walkable city, and our hotel was right across the street from Charleston City Market. The market is filled with vendors selling everything from handmade wares to clothing, art, souvenirs, food, and more. The Market runs along Meeting Street for a few blocks and is a great place to browse and spot horse-drawn carriages.

I immediately noticed the friendly and helpful nature of the people of Charleston. Everyone is eager to answer questions and offer suggestions on dining, sightseeing, and the history of the city. I didn’t really understand the phrase “Southern hospitality,” until I experienced it. We felt welcome everywhere we went. I found everyone from the shop owners, restaurant, and hotel staff to the Uber drivers, to be kind and polite. I’ve never heard so many yes ma’am and sirs. The residents of Charleston obviously take great pride in their city.

Even more impressive than the hospitality was the food. I was on a mission to sample as much fried chicken as I could get my hands on, and I was pretty successful. My favorite was the fried chicken with pickled red onions and chili honey at 5Church, a restaurant located in a beautifully converted old church. The chicken and waffles at Lowlife Bar in Folly Beach was delicious as well. Cholula-honey fried chicken served atop a fluffy waffle with shredded slaw and buttermilk-scallion dressing. Cholula is hot sauce and the chicken and waffles packed quite a punch. I washed it down with a sweet tea, another Southern favorite.

You can’t go to Charleston without trying the barbeque and many of the locals we met recommended Rodney Scott’s BBQ. We were not disappointed. Scott began cooking whole hogs over wood coals at the young age of 11. He went on to win a James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef in the Southeast. We sampled the whole hog pork sandwich, ½ chicken, and brisket, along with many sides. All were delicious.

Seafood was another item on our list to try. From mouthwatering shrimp & grits and She-Crab soup to the freshest crab cakes, we found it all in Charleston. The Charleston Grill served delicious jumbo lump crab cakes with butter-poached shrimp and tomatoes over a tangy lime-dill vinaigrette. I noticed the use of fresh, local ingredients in every restaurant. Fresh fruits and vegetables appeared on menus in items such as strawberry gazpacho, spring peas and pancetta, grilled peaches with garlic breadcrumb and aged balsamic, and greens with feta, blackberries, strawberries, and champagne vinaigrette.

Luckily, there were plenty of opportunities to walk off the calories. A walk along King Street is a must. It runs from Charleston Harbor to uptown with three sections known as the design district, the fashion district, and the antique district. King Street is lined with trendy restaurants and bars, striking architecture, and fabulous shops. By walking a one-mile stretch of Meeting Street we found six different museums, four scenic parks, and many historic houses and public buildings. A walk through the historic French Quarter, Waterfront Park, and Rainbow Row provided many photo ops. The French Quarter is filled with colorful homes and cobblestone alleys. In Waterfront Park we found the Pineapple Fountain, a symbol of hospitality in the Lowcountry.

My husband was exhausted from all of the walking, so we spent our last day at Folly Beach County Park. A 20-minute drive from Charleston, Folly Beach has a charming downtown and a beautiful beach. The County Park was located in a quiet area with chair rentals and facilities for beachgoers. Because we visited mid-week, we found it quiet and peaceful, but I can imagine it fills up on the weekends. It gave us time to relax and watch local surfers before the long drive home. We loved our trip to the Charleston area and hope to return soon.

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]