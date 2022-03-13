🔊 Listen to this

“This would be a great place for a bench …”

Those were the words of Beth Romanowski, founder of The Bench Project, a fund of the Luzerne Foundation.

Come Sit with Us.

It all started in 2013 with 20 benches, as a celebration of 20 years of marriage for Beth and her husband. Beth placed each bench on their family farm with great intention — choosing places with an inspiring view, peaceful surroundings, or, a thought-provoking silence. Wanting to be sure that this experience could live on, she placed a journal and pen inside a weatherproof bag at each bench so that anyone who sat, could share in the same amazing experience.

Beth then grew that family centered idea into a wider, community approach. She began placing benches in areas where more people could enjoy a quiet moment such as a state park, a ski lift and an open spot viewing a mural to name a few. Each bench has a journal attached to it and a virtual QR code for easy online journaling.

The benches are placed at beautiful, inspiring locations where experiences and emotions both run deep and in places where people find stress and struggle because knowing someone else has walked in your shoes can make all the difference. Of course a bench in every backyard would be a great way to keep families connected and, to pass down memories, stories and legacy.

If you find a bench tag or bag, share your story. That’s what it’s all about: reflecting, connecting and being part of a shared experience. By sharing your words and your story with our community it’ll lighten your load, connect you to gratitude, and inspire the next person that sits on that same bench.

Currently the Bench Project has virtual journal tags at multiple locations locally like Medical Oncology Associates of Wyoming Valley, Hillside Farms, Kings College, Misericordia University, Nucleus Raw Foods, Luca Fresca, just to name a few.

Should you wish to support the Bench Project please feel free to donate via the Luzerne Foundation website listed below or by mail. If you are interested in procuring a bench for your family or community organization, please go to www.thebenchproject.net for more information.

If you are similar to the Beth Romanoski and have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania – please give us a call at the Luzerne Foundation.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This new weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.