Be honest, now. When was the last time you flew a kite?

It used to be that the skies over Wyoming Valley were full of the colorful paper contraptions in March, when the temperatures began to ease and the winds kicked up.

No more!

Apparently, the young folks are finding other things to occupy themselves and feel mastery over nature. Come to think of it, sliding from winter into the approaches of spring is different today in other ways as well – and not just for kids. Let’s look at a few.

Pare down the coal order: In colder weather, a six-room home generally needed about a ton of anthracite per month to be comfortable for the family. By March, dad (the chief fire stoker in most households) would be the first to notice that the coalhouse wasn’t emptying out as quickly as before. So, he’d notify mom to hold off on ordering another ton of pea or chestnut for a week or so, and get ready to stretch things out still further.

Prepare for low-tech summer: Bring the window screens and electric fans down from the attic, or wherever else they were kept. Air conditioning? Hah! In fact, double hah! The expression “lifestyles of the rich and famous” was not yet in our vocabularies.

Get the lawn mower sharpened: With gasoline-powered yard work the stuff of science fiction, nothing would depress the happiness of spring quicker than a push mower that generated a lot of sweat but couldn’t cut a darned thing. So, it was time to load the grass cutter into the trunk and haul it to Sears or wherever it came from for some rehab.

Remove the tire chains and studs: Snow tires and all-season radials also being somewhere in the future, the wintertime gadgets that got you to work and back needed to come off the car. I think there might be a dozen Americans remaining today who can actually put chains on and take them off later, but this used to be a universal skill for householders.

Dig out the roller skates: The streets in former springs, summers and autumns were alive with young people clattering along in their skates once the snow and ice vanished. Skateboards have largely replaced the old devices with their straps and ball-bearings – and wild noise.

Ready your arsenal: Few kids saw any sense in waiting until summer to get out the cap pistols (or water guns). Stores obliged by stocking shiny new Lone Ranger or Roy Rogers six-guns with holsters, as well as five-cent boxes of roll caps to load them with. I preferred the water pistols. Few activities were more fun than hiding behind a porch railing or a tree and stepping out to soak some unsuspecting person.

Enjoy the friendly skies: We sold lots of kites in our store every March. Balsa wood glider planes were hot items also. The kites were actually easier to control despite the launching difficulty and the unpredictable winds. The gliders came in packages showing happy kids sailing them unerringly down the block to perfect three-point landings. In reality they seemed fiendishly attracted by tall trees and neighbors’ roofs.

Well, things are different today. Gone are dad and mom’s conversations over whether to skip the coal order for another week. And the heavens are untroubled by kites to the extent that you’re probably more likely to see a UFO on a breezy March day.

But the weekend you can open the windows – that’s still worth waiting for

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at [email protected]