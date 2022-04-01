🔊 Listen to this

I stopped in a local pharmacy the other day and came out with a bottle of Advil that was marked down to a really great price.

What a disappointment!

True, that’s why I went into the drugstore. But I’m from what’s probably the last generation to remember a pharmacy that was more than just an acre of medicine and after-shave with a roof overhead.

Say “drugstore” to me and — even today — into my brain will pop images of teens sitting at a soda fountain, sipping 10-cent cherry colas and discussing earth-shaking events such as who’s broken up with whom.

It’s not just drugstores that have changed. Somewhere along the line, our whole paradigm shifted.

Horror comics: Remember these gems, with titles like “The Vault of Horror”? Of course, there’s some good stuff being published today, but can modern clean-living, intrepid crime fighters really equal the gnarled and craven presences that used to haunt our 10-cent “funny books” (and often our dreams)? Whooo-eeeee! I grew up happily on lurid tales of be-fanged demons dragging unwary humans to their dark lairs, or even to Hell itself.

Look in vain for them today. The greater villains proved to be psychologists and Washington politicians who decided that I and millions of other kids were being ruined for life and they had to save us by banning our favorite comics.

Dribble glasses: Amazingly, you can still buy drinking glasses designed to dribble liquid on the poor guy trying to quench his thirst. They’re available online, but can kids afford them at an outrageous $10.49 for a basic model and $26.42 for the top-of-the-line product?

I certainly hope so. Life is a lot more fun when you can shout “Oh, no, Fred, you’ve slopped grape juice all over your new shirt and your mom will kill you and … blah, blah, blah.”

Those cool tricks had plenty of company with cigarette loads (nearly impossible to find today), itching powder you could sprinkle onto your buddy and soap that turned your hands black. Consumer warning: the X-ray eyeglasses don’t work.

Neighborhood swimming pools: It used to be that along about this time of year adults and kids alike would be getting the swim suits out of mothballs and ready for a new season of lounging around. But, outside of Kingston’s, how many public pools are there today?

Incidentally, non-swimming adults used to be able to enjoy square dancing in the local schoolyards in the evenings. Their successors are more likely to work second jobs than spend evenings listening to “swing your partner” from a caller.

Wax lips and wax teeth: Pop these babies into your mouth and … What am I saying? You can’t just go into a store and buy them today. The lips can still be found online, but the goofy teeth seem to be a dead issue.

That’s a real shame. Good fellowship reigned when friends used to get together with jaws full of wax molars, trying to carry on conversations – a lost art today.

Pinball: If you’re looking for a place to hang out with your buddies, drinking a bottle of Squirt and trying to rack up a score while avoiding the dreaded “tilt” light, you’re in the wrong century.

I understand collectors have basements full of these colorful and noisy old machines. As for the rest of us, it’s been “game over” and lights out for a long, long time.

Come to think of it, maybe I should have bought the king-size Advil in that pharmacy.

