Miles for Michael is a fund of the Luzerne Foundation that was founded in 2006 out of Michael Joyce’s vision to help local families battling cancer.

Addressing the needs of local cancer patients and their families, the Miles for Michael fund provides support for unexpected expenses such as travel, lodging, food, gas, and tolls that will help families to remain with loved ones during treatment and recovery.

This Luzerne Foundation fund serves as a way for family and friends of Michael Joyce to remember him in an extraordinary way. Michael was president of Joyce Financial Group and was well-known across the region for his loving ways. It was that selflessness that led to the formation of the Miles for Michael Event held on Saturday, June 17, 2006.

Throughout his 14-month battle with head and neck cancer, Michael never asked anything for himself but asked his friends to provide support to other families who might not be as capable of handling the financial burdens of long -distance treatments. Although the original goal of the first Miles for Michael Event was $10,000, more than $100,000 was raised. A large portion was given to the American Cancer Society – Wyoming Valley Unit for cancer research, and $50,000 went toward establishing a permanent fund within The Luzerne Foundation. The funds go directly to patients and families throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania who are battling cancer.

Although he lost his battle with cancer shortly after the formation of this non -profit, his dream continues to live on. What started as a one-time labor of love for Michael has turned into a 15-year labor of love for our community! To date MFM has raised over $1,000,000 for distribution to the people of Northeastern Pennsylvania AND we are still going strong!

The Miles for Michael committee is made up of volunteers – no salaries paid. Every dollar donated goes back out to those in need and stays right here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Should you wish to support Miles for Michael, please feel free to donate via the website listed below or by mail. If you are similar to the friends and family of Michael and have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania – please give us a call at the Luzerne Foundation.

