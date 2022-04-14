Family of Amish Cook suffers a loss

The Times Leader has some unfortunate news to share regarding the family of Gloria Yoder, author of “The Amish Cook” column that has appeared in this newspaper since at least 2015.

Gloria’s husband, Daniel, 33, who worked as a carpenter in business with his brother, was seriously injured in a tree-clearing accident in rural Flat Rock, Ill., where the family lives, and passed away on April 4, leaving his widow and six children.

Gloria’s editor, Kevin Williams, attended the funeral visitation on April 6, and reported on his website, amish365.com, that at least 1,000 people must have attended.

“A line led toward the open casket and the family,” Williams wrote. “A sad day for all, but faith is the foundation of Amish culture, and they were all comforted by that.”

Daniel Yoder’s obituary, on the website of the Goodwine Funeral Home from Robinson, Ill., names the couple’s “six treasured children: Julia Rose (10), Austin Daniel (7), Hosanna Rayne (5), Jesse Jordan (4), Elijah Courage (4), and Joshua David (1).”

It also lists other survivors who would be familiar to readers, including the children’s grandmother, Dorcas Raber, who occasionally wrote the Amish Cook column in place of her daughter, Gloria; the children’s Aunt Mary, who contributed several recipes, and their Uncle Micah, whom Gloria mentioned recently as he helped the family celebrate the first anniversary of the adoption of Hosanna and Jesse.

Gloria Yoder’s family has set up a Go Fund Me account to help Gloria pay medical bills and other expenses. At that account, organizer Bryan Raber explains how Daniel Yoder was injured, caught between a tree and a trackhoe, and lost a great deal of blood. He was transported via helicopter to a trauma center in Evansville, Ind., and received 100 units of blood before he died.

The Amish Cook column is popular with local readers, including some whose questions about Amish life and culture have appeared in the column, among them “Ronald in Pittston, Pa.” whose question about Amish ministers Gloria answered in March 2020, and “Michael from Clarks Summit,” whose inquiry about venison recipes appeared in a January 2022 column.

Other readers have called the Times Leader newsroom on any occasion when the column did not appear, to say they enjoy reading about Amish life and Gloria’s family and wanted to be sure The Amish Cook hadn’t been discontinued.

If any readers want to reach out to Gloria directly, her address is 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427-2019.