Does the nice weather we’ve had recently have you longing for the good old summertime?

As the saying goes, be careful what you wish for. In some ways, that good old summertime of yore was not only not so good – it was terrible.

Let’s take a look at some parts of the past we’re not so much inclined to talk about.

Say what you will about modern times, life was more dangerous locally a century ago. If you read through a list of accidental deaths for the summer of 1922, you find a sad catalogue of drownings, electrocutions, falls, burnings plus one danger we don’t have today: children being scalded to death by falling into tubs of boiling hot water their mothers were using to wash clothing – sadly frequent in those days before washing machines.

Overall, 22 local people (most of them children and even babies) fell victim to accidents of various kinds from June through August, just one-fourth of the year.

The Independence Day time period was especially deadly, with more than a half dozen people suffering fatal burns, one child dying when a sparkler ignited her clothing.

There were also 25 homicides in Luzerne County that year, with another 25 people killed on or about the county’s railroads. State figures show dozens perished in the area’s coal mines as well.

Even apart from accidents, life was evidently more rough-edged in those days. The year 1922 saw the prohibition amendment to the U.S. Constitution being strictly enforced, while the public resisted. The result was a spirit of lawlessness all around.

While breweries were allowed to produce a drink with just a miniscule amount of alcohol (derisively nicknamed “near beer”), there was evidently a lot of fudging going on by the beer makers who didn’t want to disappoint customers. Raids by law enforcement were common, and offending breweries were shut down at least temporarily.

To fill the gaps, private individuals often manufactured their own alcohol, sometimes with disastrous results. Said the Wilkes-Barre Record Almanac looking back on 1922, “A number of people in Luzerne County died from the use of poisonous compounds.”

How common were these illicit home breweries back in 1922? Continued the almanac, “In one out- lying section of Wilkes-Barre visits (by law enforcement) were made to forty houses in one day and private stills were found in thirty-five of them.”

That is not to say all was bleak and dangerous back then. Area communities for the most part were prosperous and growing, with anthracite coal still the major industry. Downtown Wilkes-Barre featured a panoply of stores. People did enjoy life.

Amateur sports were hugely popular, especially during the summer when dozens of amateur baseball teams played, often before large crowds. Movie houses brought silent film entertainment, while several theaters offered plays and concerts. More people than ever before owned automobiles. For those who didn’t, an excellent streetcar system provided transportation to parks and other attractions. An increasing number of young people remained in school right up to high school graduation.

A harbinger of great things to come also appeared that year when local radio expert John Stenger Jr. received the area’s first license to broadcast from his new station in Wilkes-Barre, later to be known as WBAX. Now, families with radios could enjoy music and drama programming beamed from the big cities right into their living rooms.

Did the local people of a century ago really experience a “good old summertime”? More likely the jury’s still out – probably hoping for nice weather.

