🔊 Listen to this

When Shaun first accepted a position at Benchmark Mortgage, he attended an event with Benchmark’s Lehigh Valley branch. It was there that he first met Amos Benjamin from their VA team: a Marine Corps veteran and American hero. In speaking with him, he said something Shaun will never forget.

Amos said: “You don’t have to have worn a uniform to serve.”

This a message that Benchmark lives and breathes. Shaun recently had an opportunity to attend Benchmark’s annual Boot’n & Shoot’n fundraiser in Dallas, Texas, an event that raises north of a million dollars each year in support of the Brain Treatment Foundation who helps retired service members navigate through post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury. The outpouring of support at this event was inspirational.

With that spirit in mind, Benchmark created the Hometown Heroes 5K to honor our local heroes and to support local First-Responder and Veteran charities. To make this happen, they partnered with the incredible team at the Luzerne Foundation. As a fund of the Luzerne Foundation, Shaun and his team can focus on event planning, sponsorships, and promotion while the team at The Luzerne Foundation manages the proper collection and distribution of funds associated with the event.

The Hometown Heroes 5K will be held on June 11th and is a perfect event for individual runners, walkers and families as the route traverses Kirby Park, a section of the Luzerne County Levee Trail and our Hero Mile along the lower section of Nesbitt Park; never to encounter traffic.

The Hero Mile will be lined with representatives and vehicles from local Military and First-Responders; creating a unique feature for both participants and spectators and an opportunity to connect with our region’s everyday heroes.

Proceeds from this year’s 5K will be donated to Camp Freedom in Carbondale. Camp Freedom is an adventure camp for disabled Veterans and First-Responders, their family members, and Gold Star families providing quality hunting, shooting sports, fishing, camping, hiking, and other year-round outdoor activities.

We’re all connected to someone in this community; a friend, a co-worker, a son or a daughter who serves in the Military, protects our neighborhoods as a Police officer or responds to emergencies as a Medic. These are our hometown heroes and being a part of this event is an amazing way to honor them and it might just save a life.

For information on how you can sponsor, volunteer, or register for the event, visit us at www.hometownheroes5k.com today.

Should you wish to support Hometown Heroes 5K Run/Walk Fund of The Luzerne Foundation, please feel free to donate via the website listed below or by mail. If you are similar to Benchmark Mortgage and have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania – please give us a call at the Luzerne Foundation.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™

***

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.