The SPCA of Luzerne County was founded in 1957 by a group of concerned citizens to be the voice for the abandoned, neglected and too often abused animals of Luzerne County. For 64 years, the SPCA has had the opportunity and responsibility to uplift our community by providing compassion, comfort and care to domestic companion animals through education, advocacy, protection and a shelter/adoption program. It is through the generosity of individuals, organizations and businesses in our community that have provided the opportunity for our organization, passionate staff and dedicated team of volunteers successfully care for the once forgotten animals with whom we chose to share our lives. Supporting the SPCA can come in many forms, including monetary and in-kind donations, bequests and trust giving, sponsoring and participating in annual events, volunteering and so much more.

As a fund holder of the Luzerne Foundation, the SPCA of Luzerne County, has two funds the Luzerne Foundation facilitates on their behalf, The Jade Memorial fund and the Spay/Neuter fund. The Jade Memorial fund aids the SPCA with the necessary funding to address major medical expenses for resident animals who are finding respite at the shelter. The Spay/Neuter fund helps address the expenses associated with the SPCA’s SNAP program. The SNAP program provides low cost spay/neuter procedures for moderate to low income individuals in our community, additionally, it helps offset expenses associated with our Community Cat programs. These are just a couple of the life-saving programs that are championed by the passionate and dedicated SPCA staff and volunteers.

If you are wondering “How can I stand up and help the animals in our area right now?”, head over to the SPCA’s website www.spcaluzernecounty.org to learn more about the SPCA’s mission and the multitude of services they provide to our great county. If you are looking to make a direct impact on an animal’s life, consider volunteering or starting your adoption process by clicking “Adopt Don’t Shop” and fill out an adoption form. The SPCA is also inviting all golfers to attend their 12th annual Golf Tournament on May 27 at beautiful Sands Springs Country Club, you can find more information and register for the tournament on their website.

Should you wish to support the SPCA please feel free to donate via the Luzerne Foundation website listed below or by mail. Thank you for being a supporter, advocate and friend of the animals.

If you are similar to the staff and volunteers of the SPCA of Luzerne County and have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania – please give us a call at the Luzerne Foundation.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.