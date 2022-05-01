🔊 Listen to this

This evening at 5:30 p.m., YAC Students, their families, generous sponsors, and the selected charities will gather to celebrate, honor the graduating seniors and announce the 2022-2023 YAC Leadership Team.

YAC would not be possible without the community support, the work of the nonprofits, and the dedication of community leaders who share their time, talent, and treasure to leave a lasting impression on the YAC Students.

We’ve all heard that it “takes a village to raise a child,” and I know it’s true as a parent! I also know that teaching a student philanthropic values takes an entire community!

For nine years, the Luzerne Foundation has hosted a nine-month YAC program, short for Youth Advisory Committee. Over time, the program has evolved to meet our community’s current needs and challenges. YAC members learn the fundamentals of philanthropy. Many have probably participated in fundraisers — a bake sale, dance marathon, car wash, etc. Thus, it may not be out of their comfort zone to solicit potential donors to raise $15,000 – $20,000. Since its inception, YAC students have awarded $147,775 in grants to Luzerne County charities. It’s a challenging program that bundles leadership skills, community awareness, fundraising skills, and critical thinking.

How do you give that money away? Throughout the program, “YACsters” survey community needs, solicit grant applications, and review them. Site visits occur, and site visit outcomes are presented to the entire group, who votes on who should receive the grants. The students quickly understand that the needs are many, and there is not always enough to go around.

We are also grateful to all of The Luzerne County High School Guidance Counselors who assist The Luzerne Foundation in recruiting new YAC Students each year. We have approximately 11 YAV openings for the 2022-2023 YAC Season. Visit www.luzfdn.org to download an application or check with your Guidance Counselors at your school. The application deadline is June 30, 2022.

Should you wish to support The Luzerne Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, please feel free to donate via the website listed below or by mail. If you are passionate about a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.