🔊 Listen to this

In the mid 1990s a group of residents from the Back Mountain area formed an ad-hoc committee to study the need for more recreation space.

Working together with state, county and local governments; non-profits; youth sports organizations; civic groups; area businesses; foundations; school districts and area residents; its mission was to improve the quality of life enjoyed by all Back Mountain residents and meet a wide range of community needs with a special emphasis on serving youth and seniors.

As a result, Back Mountain Recreation, Inc. (BMR) was established in 1998 as a charitable, non-profit corporation dedicated to the conservation of open space and the development of recreational facilities in the Back Mountain region of Northeastern Pennsylvania. BMR owns, operates and maintains the 130 Acre Jean and Hal Flack Family Sports and Recreation Park located at 55 Outlet Road in Lehman Township, Luzerne County. It was purchased and developed with generous donations by local families and state grants.

BMR strives to promote participation in healthy activities and environmental stewardship, provide educational opportunities to the public, and demonstrate sound land use planning in a quickly developing region. The park is located in the heart of the Back Mountain and is home to the Back Mountain Soccer Club, the Back Mountain Youth Football and Cheerleading Club and the Back Mountain Bandits Youth Lacrosse League. It’s a central location for organized sport for over 2000 of the Back Mountain’s youth every year.

The park is comprised of seven combination soccer/lacrosse fields and a football field for organized sports and general recreation activities. A finished walking path around the soccer/lacrosse fields are utilized daily be those looking for a level walk, safe from vehicular traffic.

For those interested in a more strenuous walk, five miles of rustic hiking trails were constructed by a local Eagle Scout project through the scenic hillside woods. Trail maps are available at the trail head kiosk at the end of the upper parking lot.

In the winter months the park is open for hiking, snow shoeing and cross-country skiing. Hours of operation are daily from dawn to dark except during harsh weather. BMR is supported by donations, fees for use by organized groups and The Luzerne Foundation’s Back Mountain Recreation Endowment Fund established by the generous donation by the Jean and Hal Flack Family.

Should you wish to support the Back Mountain Recreation Endowment Fund of The Luzerne Foundation, please feel free to donate via the website listed below or by mail. If you are similar to the Back Mountain residents and have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania — please give us a call at The Luzerne Foundation.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™

***

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.