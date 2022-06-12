🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne Foundation is thrilled to assist the Kelci Ever After Do Good Fund. This Fund was established in memory of Kelci Gibbons by her family and friends to honor Kelci in ways that she would love.

Kelci was a free spirit who loved art, music, nature and having a good time. She was usually wearing a peace sign, smiling, and spreading the message of peace and love wherever her adventures took her. On July 12, 2012 at 22 years young her life was cut short in a car accident, but her spirit, through family and friends is ever present. They have chosen to do good things, be kind and give back to the community in honor of their beautiful girl.

To accomplish their goals, they reached out to the Luzerne Foundation to establish the Fund and for 6 years hosted an annual 6K Run and 2K Memory Walk at Frances Slocum State Park to support it. The monies are distributed to non-profit organizations with grants focused on things Kelci would have appreciated and enjoyed.

The fund has distributed numerous scholarships to local students with financial need and big dreams. These funds have helped to make things a little bit easier as they pursue their passions through educational opportunities, with students using funds for tuition, books, and travel for service and study abroad trips as they help those in need around the world.

In the past decade various other organizations have benefited from the fund, and a special project called Peace Trees for Kelci with a grant to the Arbor Day Foundation, helped get 1000 trees distributed and planted across the United States in Kelci’s memory. With the motto “Planting Trees and Growing Love for Kelci,” this project provided a perfect way to honor and memorialize a tree- hugging girl who loved nature and the great outdoors. Additional tree plantings for Kelci occurred in Ghana, Israel, and Australia. The Australian tree planting happened through the Australia Koala Foundation to help restore koala habitats destroyed in the devastating wildfires in 2020.

Additionally, trees have been planted locally at Frances Slocum State Park with additional grants to their environmental education programs. Local grant recipients include Dallas and Lake Lehman School District, King’s College, Back Mountain Youth Soccer, The Boys and Girls Club of Northeast PA, Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, Dinners for Kids (through Misericordia University’s Social Work Club) and the Food Dignity Movement.

Through it all, the Luzerne Foundation has acted as a grantmaking partner and handles all accounting and financial transactions for the Kelci Ever After Do Good Fund so that the volunteers can focus on their good works and keeping Kelci’s memory alive. Should you wish to support this Fund please feel free to donate via the Luzerne Foundation website listed below or by mail.

If you are similar to the volunteers of the Kelci Ever After Do Good Fund and have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania – please give us a call at the Luzerne Foundation.

