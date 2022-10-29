🔊 Listen to this

I went to a political rally last week in support of a dear friend of mine who is running for statewide office.

The point of this column is not to talk politics, so I won’t mention who or share the issues that were discussed. Why I am bringing it up, though, is because it got me thinking, mostly about my past.

When I was younger, I absolutely loved going to rallies for candidates that were inspiring – on both sides of the aisle. It didn’t matter about party. While the world is certainly more divisive now than ever before, I still remember those days when I went to rallies or fundraisers truly because I believed the person was decent, honest and fair. And I remember feeling as though people got involved in politics to make a difference and to serve our country.

Now that I’m older, I understand that many have their own interests in mind, but I give a lot of credit to those who get involved to make a difference, to improve life for constituents and move humanity forward. It’s a time commitment and it’s a lot of work.

I’ve worked on my share of campaigns. Between going door-to-door, attending fundraisers and reaching out to people encouraging them to vote, it’s almost like a full-time job. But, it connects you with people you might not otherwise meet. I met amazing people both as a news reporter covering events many years ago, and then afterwards when I worked in marketing and supported various campaigns. I loved the rush of debating issues, looking at polling and then strategizing on what areas we needed to do better in.

I’m grateful I was exposed to politics at an early age, because it took me all throughout Luzerne County, to boroughs and townships I might not have ever spent much time in.

It doesn’t have to be just politics, though.

By getting involved in an organization or networking group, you can meet new people and hear about issues that otherwise you might not. There are so many deserving groups that could use your time and talent, and they’ll appreciate you giving it. So the next time you’re invited to an event, such as a fundraiser or mixer, consider going. I always enjoy seeing who is in the room, and there’s nothing I love more than making new friends.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]