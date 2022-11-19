🔊 Listen to this

So often in life we forget about what’s really important.

We forget that many of us are extraordinarily lucky to be healthy, have families and be employed.

I thought about this in depth on Thursday night at the latest Wilkes-Barre POWER! networking event.

We heard Bill Jones of the United Way of Wyoming Valley speak passionately about its amazing cause — helping at-risk youths achieve their full potential through a variety of ways.

I’ve heard the story before, and it bears bringing up here: Bill told about two students in Wilkes-Barre area. They were brothers sharing shoes, going to school on alternating days because they only had one pair to share.

How heartbreaking is that?

Each time I hear it, it makes me tear up because no child should feel that they aren’t worthy enough to have their own shoes.

That’s why the United Way is on a mission to help children in need, by providing them toiletries, clothing, and other items essential to their everyday lives.

I’m always inspired when I hear Bill in action – his energy, his enthusiasm and his drive to better the lives of our young people is outstanding.

When I first joined Wilkes-Barre POWER! as a board member in 2018, it was purely networking. And networking is great, but there was a greater need. When you bring together amazing people, they want to hear how they can help.

Month after month Wilkes-Barre POWER! members help the charities we feature.

Whether by volunteering, lending a hand or making a donation, our members step up time and time again.

I continue to be beyond proud of the work we do, albeit small compared to other efforts, but we try.

Each month we make an effort to impact a worthy cause.

Thankfully, the Times Leader Media Group and Discover NEPA are media sponsors and help get the word out regularly about our mission, which is to enable people in Northeastern Pennsylvania to meet like-minded folks who care and want to partner to make our area better.

We’re beyond grateful for our members and partners.

If you’re interested, our next event is Thursday, Dec. 8 at Oyster inside Genetti Hotel & Conference Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

We’ll be there from 6-8 p.m. for a night of networking and holiday cheer. We encourage everyone to wear their favorite ugly Christmas sweater.

See you then!

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]