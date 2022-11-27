🔊 Listen to this

There is so much hustle and bustle this time of year that it can be overwhelming, but with Thanksgiving now in the rear-view mirror we can focus on the rest of the holiday season, which means presents, sales and more family time.

Don’t get me wrong; I’m always grateful for Thanksgiving, but always a little at ease when the obligations of the day are complete and there aren’t any other requirements until the end of December.

Getting ready for Christmas I always make a list. On that include items such as:

• Who do I have to buy for?

• What businesses can use some support?

• When am I going to get it all done?

By making a list and checking it twice, it puts me more at ease. It makes me feel like I can accomplish all of the noted tasks and that it’s manageable. By adding that check mark after an item, it unleashes a feeling of accomplishment, no matter how small the task.

I do this at work, in everyday life and especially around the holidays.

Thinking of who to buy for, there are family members, my partner, co-workers and friends who all appear there.

When I consider what businesses need the support, I marinate on a variety of factors, such as are they a small business, are they a brand I believe in and are the deals enticing enough to let me possibly forgo both of the aforementioned to make a purchase (sometimes)?

Locally, we have so many amazing small businesses, and I’m passionate about supporting them.

I’m especially looking forward to stopping at Marquis Art & Frame in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, not only because of the extensive variety of art frames and gifts for artists and art lovers, but because friends of mine are featured in a show through January.

The show opened last week is a chock-full of fabulous art: fine prints by Mary Lou Steinberg, fine art by Beverly Jean Johnston, floral designs by Susan French and fiber art by Janet Stavish.

I love that in addition to all the great gifts, visitors have the chance to peruse excellent art and perhaps consider making an extra-special purchase.

Even better is that parking in Downtown Wilkes-Barre is free again this holiday season thanks to Mayor George Brown retracting the fees through the beginning of January.

There are plenty of other shops along South Main Street to stop at, too. From Top of the Slope to Beehive Gift Shop and the many inviting restaurants offering gift cards, Downtown Wilkes-Barre businesses could use your support.

Similarly, consider Back Mountain, Pittston and other community Main Streets when making your holiday gift list.

As these are the places that support our children and charities all year long, they deserve our consideration and business this holiday season.

See you on Main Street.

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]