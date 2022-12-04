🔊 Listen to this

‘Tis the season of giving.

I believe that more and more, especially as I pay closer attention to the many events going on around me.

For instance, just this past weekend locals were intertwining the Christmas holiday with ways to give back.

The 2022 Annual Wilkes-Barre Holiday Pub Crawl took place Saturday with stops at Down Pour, Senunas’ Bar & Grill, Vesuvio’s Pizza & Ristorante, Heat and Franklin’s. As part of the pub crawl, donations were accepted for Valley Santa.

This is always a good time with people attending at their favorite spot and others who stop at each. A big focus is placed on the charity of choice, and for all the years I’ve attended I’ve felt a special pride about why I’m there.

Sure, a lot of the fun is the holiday libations with friends, but the extra love given to Valley Santa and children in need this time of year is always outstanding.

Similarly, my buddy Kyle Demko runs the NEPA Music Toys for Tots event also in Downtown Wilkes-Barre and surrounding areas. This weekend people turned out for that, too. They went to their favorite watering holes with gifts in tow, all going to needy children.

A plethora of places such as some of the aforementioned, along with River Grille, V Spot and Beer Boys, participated by hosting live bands and musicians to keep attendees entertained. Each year it’s a day of music, friends and toys.

Besides activities like those, concerts and performances are scheduled such as “A Very Electric Christmas” at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday.

The show is a theatric experience – with musical renditions of artists such as Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey and Tchaikovsky – set in the North Pole.

It’s supposedly an illuminating performance in complete darkness telling the story of family, friendship and hope amidst this joyful season.

Also fast approaching is “A Christmas Story” at the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre. The stage musical version of the 1983 film is happening at various times on the days leading up to Christmas, so take a peek at ltwb.org to find the best time to attend.

While this certainly isn’t a comprehensive list of holiday activities and there are a bevy of more throughout the Wyoming Valley, it’s a start.

There are many ways in which to enjoy the holidays in Wilkes-Barre and beyond this time of year.

Part of the fun of the season is finding them.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]