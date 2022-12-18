🔊 Listen to this

I’m back from an amazing few days in New York City.

I often visit the city for work, but still get super excited when I go in for a few days, especially around Christmastime because, well, there is just nothing like New York City at Christmas.

The lights, the ambiance, the decorations and the overall spirit put me right in the mood.

We meandered to Rockefeller Plaza to see the ginormous, beautiful Christmas tree amongst many other city visitors. We stopped by Times Square to see all of the hustle and bustle — families, friends, colleagues all out celebrating the season.

We stayed in Midtown Manhattan right near the Empire State Building and the main reason for the visit was my company Christmas party aboard one of The Circle Line Cruises yachts on the Hudson River.

Taking off from Pier 83, I mingled with many of my East Cost colleagues, many of whom I’d never met in person.

Besides eating some delicious food like ribs and chicken, we socialized on two floors. The first one was fun with its dance floor, but the second floor is where the real action happened with the big bar and adorning Christmas decorations.

Equally fun was heading to the Brass Monkey after our voyage concluded. The Brass Monkey is a bar in the Meatpacking District. The three-level establishment had multiple congregating areas, so our crew made the rounds to the different spots.

What I love the most about these in-person get-togethers that we missed for so long is truly connecting with and getting to know others on a deeper level – something you can’t always get through video conferencing (even if you’re meeting multiple times a week).

There was lots of discussion leading up to the cruise about the weather, but these ships sail rain or shine, and I’m so glad it did because it brought everyone together. Colleagues traveled from many different Eastern areas, which made for a full night of celebrations.

As we go into the new year, I’m left reflecting on the many wonderful opportunities and experiences I’ve had in 2021. Getting to know and work with people across the globe has raised my understanding on many social and entrepreneurial issues.

I’m so glad the weather didn’t spoil our fun, and equally glad that we’re full swing into the holiday season.

And there’s nothing like a New York trip to kick it off.

I’m hoping each and every one of you reading today is feeling the spirit, of at least some sort, as well.

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]