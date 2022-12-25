🔊 Listen to this

Merry Christmas to all those reading today who celebrate the holiday.

While it’s always a lot of work and preparation getting ready for the big day, it’s always worth it when you see family members and friends who you haven’t for some time.

In the past week I’ve seen many people who I don’t get to see regularly. Some are friends whose schedules make it tough to see each other, and others are family or friends who simply live out of town.

I’ve had the opportunity to see many groups of people during the last week.

Last weekend a friend threw a holiday get-together at Furia in Jenkins Township above Brews Brothers.

A few days later some other friends and I got together at Kevin’s Bar & Restaurant in Kingston for holiday dinner and libations in one of their igloos. It’s fun dining in one of those with their heating system and views of who’s walking in and out of the restaurant.

And finally my partner’s co-workers threw a party at Patte’s Sports Bar and Restaurant in the back room with delectable food and plenty of laughs.

Of course Christmas Eve and Day I’ve spent with family.

All of the above got me into the holiday spirit, to say the least.

Combine those events with the mandatory shopping and decorating, and it certainly makes for a busy time of year.

Even though I don’t love the cold weather or icy conditions we experienced a few days ago, I do love the season: the overall happiness I see from most people and especially the smiles on children’s faces. Facebook is a great place to witness all of your friends’ children make the most of the holiday and the sparkle in their eyes.

While I hope everyone is enjoying whatever holiday they celebrate, I know many of us will soon be gearing up for New Year’s Eve celebrations since it’s always a symbolic time of year.

I don’t know what my plans will be for that, but I hope it’s similar to these days around Christmas that have been filled with family and good friends.

If you have any special New Year’s plans, feel free to write to me and tell me about them.

I’m always interested in what others are doing to celebrate, especially in our local area.

Cheers.

***

