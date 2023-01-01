🔊 Listen to this

In the days leading up to New Year’s I’ve been busy.

There have been parties, get-togethers and dinner affairs, which I wrote about last week.

But a stop at a newly relocated Wyoming Valley Mall restaurant early last week is what I’ll focus on today, as it was one of my favorite meals of the holidays.

It wasn’t ham or pork or any of the other usual suspects; rather, it was hibachi and sushi.

You see, early last week as we were pondering what to get for lunch on a random weekday, I remembered the always-popular Mirakuya had moved locations and was now housed in the space formerly home to Chili’s (I’ve taken note of it many times I’ve passed as I’m still beside myself that we don’t have a Chili’s nearby).

We ventured to Mirakuya, where we hadn’t dined in several years, mainly to check out the revamped space and to see what renovations had been done. While it’s certainly differently with a significantly larger bar and a more open floorplan than Chili’s, that isn’t what we walked away thinking about (although kudos to the team for the remodeling work; it looks great).

We walked away enamored by the food we, ahem, devoured. Maybe I haven’t eaten enough hibachi lately, but this was some of the best I’ve ever had.

The place was packed when we walked in with guests seemingly having the same idea as us, so I’m glad we were able to get a booth where we ordered combination dinners (one chicken and shrimp and the other chicken and salmon). This is a nice way to try two meats at once without overeating.

Both meals came out quickly with mixes of white and brown rice and steamed vegetables on the side.

The meat seemed cooked to perfection, and I couldn’t stop thinking about the flavor in each bite.

To really change things up I also ordered a Philadelphia Roll, which is very unusual for me as I typically don’t partake in the same love of sushi that many in my orbit do. But, with its description of smoked salmon, cream cheese and cucumber staring me in the face, I opted to give it a try and am proud to report I finished four of the eight rolls provided.

I’m not a sushi connoisseur, but my dining mate suggested it was one of the better versions he’s had.

The menu is expansive, too, with many options to please even the most discerning diner.

Besides sushi (all types of raw, cooked and vegetarian as entrees or a la carte) and hibachi, you can choose a Japanese noodles or teriyaki dinner, too. So there are options.

I would feel confident taking some of even my pickiest-eating friends to Mirakuya to find something they’d get excited about.

As you venture out in the New Year, consider checking out Mirakuya’s new home. It’s fun with lots of energy, but the best part is without a doubt the cuisine.

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]