Morton’s ‘Homecoming’ turns on decades-old murder mystery

🔊 Listen to this

“Homecoming” by bestselling author Kate Morton, is a saga that takes place in South Australia spanning generations between 1959 and 2018. The Australian-born author provides readers with vivid descriptions of the beautiful gardens, foliage and grand homes of the area.

It is a slow-paced novel that begins on a sweltering day on Christmas Eve in 1959 when the Turner family is enjoying a picnic by the water hole. That afternoon the discovery of their bodies by a local delivery man begins the investigation into the most shocking murder mystery in the history of South Australia.

In 2018, Jess is an journalist living in London when she gets a call that her beloved grandmother Nora, who raised her, has fallen and is in the hospital. Upon returning to “Darling House,”her grandmother’s beautiful home, Jess discovers a book that chronicles the police investigation into the long buried, unsolved crime of the Turner family deaths in 1959. As she submerges herself into researching the case she finds a shocking connection between the tragic event and her own family. She cannot understand why her grandmother never told her this story. Secrets begin to unravel about Nora as well as Jess’s estranged mother Polly. It seems everything she knows about her family is a lie.

Jess speaks with numerous intriguing characters who remember the Turner case. She continues to learn new information that baffles her. Her grandmother passes away in the hospital and her mother comes to join Jess at Nora’s house. They reconnect as they work together to solve how they are linked to the family who died in 1959. There are plot twists along the way — some that you might anticipate but others you won’t. Secrets keep coming as the story revs up to its emotional conclusion. It tells a compelling story about love, loyalty, and how secrets can change lives.

If you are looking for a fast paced thriller, this book is not for you. It is a slow go in the beginning but there are bits of evidence given all along the way that readers need to pay attention to. It is long, complex and detailed, but it gets better as it progresses. About halfway through I really got engaged with the characters. Although Nora dies early on, her presence permeates the entire story. Her strength and determination to protect her family both past and present is admirable. Jess’s quest to find out the truth is also understandable. Will the truth change their lives going forward? Did Nora do the right thing? Read it and see what you think.

Questions:

What makes the setting unique and does it add to story?

In 1959 Tambilla was a tight knit community. What characters stand out to you and why?

Why did Jess’s mother leave her with Nora?

Why did the fact that Nora fell on the attic stairs make Jess curious ?

What bits of evidence were uncovered early in the story?

What was the main obstacle preventing police from solving the Turner murders?

Nora was a strong vibrant woman. Why did she keep secrets?

What motivates people to lie?

Jess learns that home is a feeling. How do you define “home”?

***

Jacquie O’Neil reviewed this book. She and her daughter,Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.