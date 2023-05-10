Imperfect choices and survivor’s guilt permeate Miranda’s latest mystery

🔊 Listen to this

Megan Miranda is a favorite with loyal mystery readers. I have read several of her books, my favorite being “The Last House Guest.” Her new release “The Only Survivors,” may not be her best but it is receiving good reviews. It tells the story of nine high school survivors bound together by a tragic event that occurred ten years prior. Survivor’s guilt is a pervasive theme as well as the imperfect choices made by teenagers. It delves into the psychological and emotional impact that a tragic event has upon those involved and it’s subsequent aftermath on their lives.

A decade ago, two vans of high school seniors on a trip crashed into a Tennessee ravine, a tragedy that claimed the lives of multiple classmates and teachers. Nine students managed to escape the river that night, but their lives would be forever changed. A year following the accident one student died by suicide on the anniversary of the crash. After this a pact was made by the other eight survivors to come together each year to commemorate the past event by keeping each other safe and holding one another accountable. Accountable for what you might ask? The story of the crash is told in bits and pieces throughout the novel. Readers don’t find out what really happened until the end.

This year they are meeting at a beach house on Outer Banks. Cassidy, the main character, is reluctant to reunite for the 10th year. She is trying to distant herself from the group by changing her mobile number and email address, but when she learns of the death of Ian, another survivor, she decides that she has to go to find out what is going on. Now they are seven. The story is told mainly through Cassidy’s point of view and alternates between the the present and time of the accident ten years ago.

Something feels off this year. Amaya, the organizer of the reunion mysteriously disappears causing the others to become increasingly worried. Their suspicions and fears begin to escalate. They have always promised to stick to their stories and do whatever to save one another. Is someone out to get them? Is one of them coming after the others? What are they all hiding that happened 10 years ago? Cassidy is beginning to feel that something darker than survivor guilt has bound them together.

As things progress, truths begin to surface as readers are finally hearing some of the individual stories of the group from that terrible night. The lies and secrets from that night have cast a shadow on these survivors who are trying so desperately to protect each other from choices made years ago. It is apparent that it is time to move forward with their lives even though survivor guilt will forever tie them together. Readers will be eager to find out not only what happened 10 years ago but also what is going on in the present. Frankly, I was sometimes frustrated that I didn’t know what was really going on, and the ending didn’t answer all my questions. See what you think. It’s a good beach read!

Questions:

Why did the survivors feel that a pact to meet yearly was necessary?

Why do you think that Cassidy wanted to distance herself from the group?

What do the survivors feel guilty about?

Were you suspicious about the deaths of Clara and Ian?

Does the setting of Outer Banks contribute to the mood and atmosphere of the book?

How do the character’s past and present relationships evolve as story progresses?

Do you think that reuniting every year is positive or negative for this group?

Do you think the characters take responsibilities for their actions? Should they ?

Survivor’s guilt is very real. What does Cassidy finally learn at the end?

***

Jacquie O’Neil reviewed this book. She and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.