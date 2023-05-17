🔊 Listen to this

David Baldacci has been writing compelling novels since 1966 and “Simply Lies” is the second one I’ve read. There is nothing simple about the lies that are told in this book. It’s a truly mind-boggling tale in which two women from totally different backgrounds form a unique bond while on a bit of a treasure hunt.

Mickey Gibson is a recently divorced, single mother of two very young children. She turned in her detective’s badge to work remotely for a worldwide investigation company that uncovers high roller theft and money laundering. She enjoys her job but certainly misses the old days on the detective beat in New Jersey. Her current lifestyle allows her to be close to her parents and her kids during the day.

That all goes out the window with one phone call from a mysterious Arlene Robinson who claims to work for her employer, sending her out of her home for a special mission to assess property and estate value. What she wasn’t prepared for, was walking into a mansion with a murdered man in the home’s hidden room.

Now she’s really in deep and a possible murder suspect. And who is Arlene Robinson and why was Mickey tricked into going to this home?

Mickey gets another call from Ms. Robinson and the cat and mouse game begins. Mickey has no idea who this Arlene is, how she knows Mickey or the reason for the sending her to the home of a murdered man. Mickey’s detective skills kick in, along with Arlene’s continual prodding for information and the chase for the true identity of the murdered man, and possible cash stash or treasure begins.

Arlene Robinson, or whatever name she is going by today, is a true con artist and gives you a sense of her life shifting between names, disguises, and different scams she’s pulled- and succeeded. What is her connection to the murdered man in the mansion? What is she after? The money or treasure?

The book shifts back from Mickey’s and Arlene’s point of view. You are intrigued about both characters. Between the police, detective and older mob connections, you fear for Mickey’s safety and her family. From Arlene’s side, you think you know who she really is, become sympathetic to her past and want to know more about the real character.

At the end, the mystery is solved, treasure found, as a bond forms between the two women. It opens itself up for future story telling with these two.

Will there be another case that Mickey and Arlene help solve? For me, this was a page-turner from the start. I enjoyed the storyline, and the mob ties certainly added a sense of danger for all involved. The end was a little bit ho hum, especially when the rest of the book was high action!

I do recommend it overall if you like good detective mysteries.

Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage reviewed this book. She and her mother, Jacquie O’Neil, contribute to this column.