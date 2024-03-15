🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Continuing down this delicious Visit Luzerne County Pizza Trail has brought us to Benny Brewing Company, 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, where brewing meets a wide range of amazing tastes to pair it with.

Benny’s is a gold mine of special offerings like their brick oven pizzas or “From the Pit” smoked meats that will leave you wanting to schedule your next visit to try more.

The vision of their homemade brews and delicious pairings was started by owner Ben Schonfeld. Priding himself on setting his product apart, he created a whole brand and company based on his unique offerings.

With quite a variety of creative pizza offerings like “The Brew Master,” it was hard to choose.

I inevitably went for the Red Garlic, a brick oven pizza made with San Marzano tomato sauce, an aged 3 cheese blend, roasted garlic, and even more ingredients that complimented each other rather well.

From the first bite, I knew I made the right choice. The sauce was perfect, slightly sweet and definitely fresh. The cheese made this pizza so decadent and unique, with different cheeses accompanying one another well to create the best bite.

What made this pizza stand out more than any other was the brick oven aspect. The difference is in the taste and finish — with the brick oven creating the perfect smoky and crispy crust.

Pizzas come in one size, but fit in six filling slices. I shared mine and still had leftovers for the next day. Pizza prices range from $14 to $17, surely giving a lot of bang for their buck.

To compliment the pizza, we also ordered garlic parm boneless wings. Yet again, a hit. The wings were not your typical fried chicken bites, but rather a smokehouse chicken style with a rich garlic parm sauce on top. This homemade sauce could put store bought brands to shame in seconds.

Without even commentating on their iconic in-house brewed beers, BennyBrew Co. clearly stands on its own for their food/pizza quality.

The staff is accommodating and kind, readily available. The atmosphere is fun and exciting — we even experienced Saturday night band entertainment at the end of our meal. Benny’s runs a variety of events like trivia, crafting classes, cornhole and more that engage the community.

The business even offers a loyalty rewards program — Benny’s Brewmasters Club. This affordable yearly membership offers a plethora of benefits from the get-go that reward you with every visit.

Interested and ready to view their menu? Check out Benny Brewing Co.’s website and enjoy this incredible pizza and more for yourself.