For the 20th consecutive year, The UPS Store at the Midway Shopping Center in Wyoming is serving as a Toys for Tots drop off point for the annual US Marine Corps Reserve drive for toy donations.

During the busy Christmas season, people are invited to donate to this wonderful cause. John Minetola, owner, estimates that his store collected over $2,500 worth of toys in 2023. The deadline for this year is Friday, Dec. 13.

In addition to accepting a new, unwrapped toy donation, The UPS Store in Wyoming will accept checks made payable to “Marine Corp Toys for Tots.”