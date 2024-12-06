🔊 Listen to this

OK, all you genealogists out there. What is a “half cousin”?

If you don’t know, don’t feel bad. That’s not a common term, but it’s explained by Lisa Lisson on the latest podcast from Family Tree Magazine.

There is plenty more about cousins and cousinship in the podcast, which subscribers to the magazine get. It’s just 19 minutes long – a good investment for study of an absolutely essential genealogical term.

We all know what first cousins are – people who share a set of grandparents. After that, things can get a bit more complicated.

By the way, the subject of cousinship is very timely in December. That’s because DNA tests have become popular Christmas gifts. Most recipients take them after the holidays, send the kits in to the sponsoring company and wait for the results.

Once those results come to you, you’ll soon start receiving emails from the testing company informing you that several cousins of yours have been identified. Some of them you will already know. Others, sharing less DNA, will be new names to you, and you’ll probably wonder about exactly what kind of cousins they are.

First cousins are the easy ones to identify. They are two people who share a set of grandparents. You probably know your first cousins now. Second cousins share a set of great-grandparents. You can keep going back through the generations, identifying third cousins, fourth cousins and the like.

Where does the term “removal” come in, as in “second cousin once removed”?

Well, “removal” refers to a generational difference. The shared “grands” are from two different generations. You can’t just go by age, Lisson points out. There must be two actual generations involved, such as one set of grandparents and another of great-grandparents.

OK, what about those half-cousins?

That happens when you and the other person share just one grandparent, most likely because of multiple marriages, Lisson says.

Here’s something you don’t find every day: you and another person are double cousins.

That relationship, admittedly rare, happens when two brothers of one family, for instance, marry two sisters of another family.

Now, how do you interpret “cousin” when the testing company sends you a name and profile?

As little as 1.6 percent shared DNA means that you and the person whose name you’ve just been sent could be second or third cousins, Lisson says. You might not know for sure unless you choose to contact that person.

The interviewer on the podcast is Lisa Louise Cooke.

Cemeteries: Genealogists accustomed to looking for ancestral graves could be confronted by a new reality in the near future. Some cemeteries are abandoning the traditional manicured look in favor of a more overgrown environment, with longer grass than before, native plants cultivated and little pesticide used, the “New York Times” recently reported.

U.S. Census: The Bureau of the Census will begin adding a new category to those already denoting ethnicity and race. It will be Middle Eastern and North African. Says PBS in a news story, “People descended from places such as Lebanon, Iran, Egypt and Syria had been encouraged to identify as white, but now will have the option of identifying themselves in the new group.”

RootsTech: The annual genealogy event is set for March 6-8 2025, and there is plenty of advance material about it online. Much of the first day requires payment, but the talks over the next two days are available online free and will be archived. Search “RootsTech 2025” and get a preview of the many sessions.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history and genealogy writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.