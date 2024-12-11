🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County Community College Foundation recently presented the 2024 Community Awards during its Annual Scholarship Celebration. This year’s award winners were the Luzerne Foundation, which accepted the 2024 Community Champion Award; Geisinger, which accepted the 2024 Circle of Excellence Award; and Cross Valley Federal Credit Union, which accepted the Legacy Award. All award winners were selected for their commitment to the students of Luzerne County Community College and dedication to the community.