The Luzerne County Community College Foundation recently presented the 2024 Community Awards during its Annual Scholarship Celebration. This year’s award winners were the Luzerne Foundation, which accepted the 2024 Community Champion Award; Geisinger, which accepted the 2024 Circle of Excellence Award; and Cross Valley Federal Credit Union, which accepted the Legacy Award. All award winners were selected for their commitment to the students of Luzerne County Community College and dedication to the community. From left: Joanne Yuhas, LCCC Foundation; Susan Kramer, associate vice president of nursing services, Northeast Region, Geisinger; Traci Donohue, president and CEO, Cross Valley Federal Credit Union; John Yudichak, president, LCCC; Rebecca Brominski, executive director, LCCC Foundation; David Pedri, president and CEO, The Luzerne Foundation.
Submitted Photo