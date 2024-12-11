🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Fidelity Bank announced Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) won the $10,000 Fidelity Bank IMPACT grant.

VIM competed with two other area nonprofit finalists. Although all the finalists demonstrated their ability to deliver vital services to Wilkes-Barre residents, VIM secured the most community votes, determining it the winner.

Ruth Turkington, EVP, chief consumer banking officer of Fidelity Bank, was on hand at the bank’s Wilkes-Barre branch to present a $10,000 check to VIM.

“On behalf of all of us here at Fidelity Bank, we extend our heartfelt congratulations,” she said. “Winning this grant clearly indicates that the services Wilkes-Barre Volunteers in Medicine provides closely aligns with our goal of providing support and value to the communities we serve.”

Volunteers in Medicine is a community-based nonprofit organization that offers a wide range of services at no cost, including primary medical care, dental services, diagnostic testing and counseling. These services are offered to the working, uninsured and underinsured populations in NEPA. The clinic’s comprehensive care addresses the needs of residents, some of whom are non-English speaking, by providing vital interpretation services. The IMPACT Grant funds will be used to support this interpretation program, which is essential for effective communication and treatment planning.

